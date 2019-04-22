The PowerPoint templates every designer should own

Do you dread giving presentations at work? Let PoweredTemplate Silver Membership jazz up your dull and dusty PowerPoints. A lifetime subscription to this service typically costs $999.75, but it's currently on sale for 90% off at just $99.95.

Presentations are inevitable in today's workplace. Whether you're pitching to investors or recapping earnings to colleagues, it can be hard to get excited about the content. And we've all sat in a boring meeting, watching an uninteresting PowerPoint presentation. Why not dress your PowerPoint to impress with PoweredTemplate's progressional templates?

PoweredTemplate boasts more than 53,000 templates, with something for your every need. There are templates for charts, graphs and more — and they're all pre-formatted and editable so it's never been easier to plug in your content and give a wow-worthy presentation!

Upgrade your work presentations today with this lifetime subscription to PoweredTemplate for $99.95 here.