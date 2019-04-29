The ultimate WordPress theme bundle

This TemplateMonster bundle is a must-have for any web designer who works frequently with WordPress. Including 14 landing page templates for business, corporate, and creative projects, and 58 exclusive themes, this bundle is a one-stop shop for assistance in building a website or upgrading existing ones seamlessly.

Read more: Take a look at our guide to the best web hosting services in 2019.

Perfect for a wide variety of websites, from business promotion to creative outlets, the TemplateMonster bundle is packed with 72 assets worth over $4,500. In terms of system requirements, you'll need an Apache Server, MYSQL 5.5, and PHP 5.4 or higher to run these templates and themes.

Regardless of the project you're working on, TemplateMonster has a template for you, available at an incredible price. This deal isn't around forever, so grab it while you can and streamline your workflow with this exclusive offer!

