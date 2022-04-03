I can't stop staring at these deliberately horrible designs

Have you ever wondered what the most inconvenient objects ever created might look like? Well no, us neither, but that didn't stop one designer from creating the most cursed collection of household items we've ever seen and now we can't look away.

One architect from Athens has created a collection of everyday items with a disturbing twist. From long kettles to an inflatable doorhandle, the artist has created several awkward products that you would make your life hell. If you'd like to have a go at creating similar 3D design nightmares, then make sure you check out our roundup of the best 3D modelling software.

Is anyone else feeling disturbed? (Image credit: Katerina Kamprani)

Artist Katerina Kamprani's work is somewhat difficult to look at with its awkward and angular designs. While some of the designs in the project are just 3D visualisations, others, like the thick button and the uncomfortable key, are physical products, and we genuinely couldn't think of anything worse to use. However, our curiosity is desperate to have a go with these products – how does a long mug actually work?

Kamprani explains, "My goal is to deconstruct the invisible design language of simple everyday objects and tweak their fundamental properties in order to surprise you and make you laugh. But also to help you appreciate the complexity and depth of interactions with the simplest of objects around us."

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Katerina Kamprani) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Katerina Kamprani) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Katerina Kamprani)

We are counting our blessings that most of these design nightmares are just concepts. With all the darkness in the world, we sure as hell don't need thick forks on top of that, right? If you like these bizarre designs and fancy having a go at creating your own, then make sure you check out our roundup of the best 3D printers and have a go at printing your own.

