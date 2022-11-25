This AirPods Max deal won't win Black Friday (but it's still at a great price)

Right now the best Black Friday AirPods Max deal is on the classic silver model – knocking £100 off the current £520 price down to £420 over at Amazon (opens in new tab). But why is this a great deal?

Well, because if you look at the other colour models, they are currently ranging from £453 to £520. So this silver model is currently the lowest price of the lot (and, other than the colour, is exactly the same). And just in case you were wondering, I own this exact model, and absolutely love its industry-leading sound quality and active noise cancelling. Check out our full AirPods Max review for more.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Max: £520 £ 420 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £100: We love the AirPods Max, and so £100 off the asking price is prety sweet. It's not the best price we've seen on the Apple cans, but still worth a look. And this deal is currently only on the classic silver colour.



(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Max $549 $469 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab)

Save $80: In the US? To put the above deal in perspective, the best deal that we can find on the Apple AirPods Max is over at B&H Photo, and that's $80 off all the colour models apart from Space Grey (black). You only get $70 off that colour model.



