This Dyson fan deal is the coolest offer we've seen

It's Amazon Prime day and we've spotted some of the best Prime Day deals there have ever been. This Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier and Fan has 27% off, down from $449 to just $329.99. This is an awesome deal, saving loads on the RRP and the cheapest deal on this fan around at the moment. It's guaranteed to keep you cool when working on those last-minute deadlines during the summer months.

You do have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of this deal so sign up here if you need to.

Dyson is a tech giant that often comes with giant prices. But this deal takes the sting out so you know you're getting a quality piece of kit at an amazing price.

This fan is as high-tech as they get. Wi-Fi enabled so it can be controlled by Alexa, it senses pollutants in the air and reports on air quality on its LCD screen – in fact it's the only fan that's been designed and tested to improve the air quality in your room. It oscillates at 350 degrees and even has a night time mode that includes quiet settings (great if you like to work in total silence).

Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier Fan $449 $329.99

Save $120: This high-tech fan has an LCD screen displaying air quality, 350 degree oscillation and it's WiFi enabled! It's the only fan to be designed and tested to clean up the air around you. And with this cool deal, it won't break the bank.

DEAL EXPIRES: 16 July 11.59pm



View Deal

You need to be an Amazon Prime member to qualify for the deals available this Prime Day. It's super easy to sign up, with no strings attached, and the 30-day free trial is the ideal way to take advantage of the offer. You can cancel at any time during your subscription without charge.

Get a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime: US | UK | Canada | Australia | India .

Not in the US? Don't worry, there are some brilliant Dyson fan deals around the world, details of which you can find here:

Read more: