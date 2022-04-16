Only 1% of people can read this optical illusion

Another day, another viral optical illusion. From mysterious rotating horses to topsy-turvy Elon Musk, we've seen so many mind-benders here at Creative Bloq. Illusions are always popular, but every now and then we see one completely take off online – just like today's brain-frazzler.

A user on TikTok has shared a video of a perplexing optical illusion that apparently only 1% of people can see. The video features a mind-bending font that challenges viewers to attempt to read the nearly illegible 3D-style text. Loving this optical illusion and fancy sinking your teeth into some more? Make sure you check out our roundup of the best optical illusions.

At first glance, the illusion just looks like a complicated geometric design, but as the TikTok reveals, there is actually a hidden word. The video posted by Hecticnick tells users to squint to try and work out what the peculiar monochrome design says. And after a good few minutes of squinting and angling your phone, you should be able to read the text 'bad eyes'.

The TikTok has racked up over 3.6 million views and 225,300 likes. It looks as though the illusion has been baffling users over on TikTok, but many have been helping each other with hints to try and help those who can't spot the words in the illusion. One user suggested, "pull your phone away from you so you can see it better," and another said, "I just kept blinking and saw what it said". If you still can't see the words, then perhaps the inverted version below might help.

The optical illusion in inverted colours (Image credit: Matt Bloom/Hecticnick)

There are plenty of other mind-boggling designs out there – earlier this week a perplexing optical illusion of cars went viral, and we still can't understand what's happening in this bizarre TikTok illusion. If you fancy getting involved with this TikTok, then have a look at our roundup of the best TikTok trends all creatives should know.

