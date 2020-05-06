Learn traditional and digital art techniques with 96% off

With the right tools and dedication to the craft, anyone can learn to be an artist. Learn how you can bring sketches to life with The Complete Creative Art & Science of Drawing Bundle, an easy-to-follow master bundle focusing on drawing for both conventional and digital mediums, now only $39.99.

Every artist must start with the basics. Whether you're a beginner or want to brush up on the fundamentals, this 12-course bundle will teach you techniques that systematically break down the various elements of drawing in all sorts of mediums. Taught by industry experts, each course will guide you through the fundamentals, and will then move on to detailed lectures and step by step exercises that will allow you to practise what you learn.

Turn your sketches into digital vector art

With over 300 lessons, these complete courses include topics in pencil drawing, figure drawing, sketching dynamic comic book superheroes (and comic style heads), how to draw patterns, and so much more. A few concepts you'll master include using graphite pencils, how to capture the facial features of animals, and the art of making two-dimensional drawings look three-dimensional. Meanwhile, a course on shading shows you how to add a photorealistic finish and add depth to create a 3D effect on all your compositions. The possibilities are endless.

Not only will you learn how to flesh out your ideas on paper successfully, but you'll also learn how to transfer them into digital works of art. A course dedicated to digital painting allows you to learn step by step instructions on how to digitally draw/paint a variety of fantasy art elements, such as magical weapons or fully detailed characters. From Drawing to Pattern in Adobe Illustrator: A Masterclass will teach you everything you need to know to turn your sketches into digital vector art using the industry-leading vector graphics editor software, Adobe Illustrator (see here for more Illustrator tutorials). The course is hands-on, allowing you to create designs as you work through the video lectures and increase your knowledge of the process as you go.

The Complete Creative Art & Science of Drawing Bundle is priced at over $1,000, but, for a limited time, you can start sketching (traditionally and digitally) like a pro for only $39.99, that's 96 per cent off. Refine your knowledge in the fundamentals of drawing and start up a new creative passion or an inspiring career.

