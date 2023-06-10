Apple's Vision Pro is getting memed to oblivion

Three days on from the reveal of Apple Vision Pro, and the dust is only just starting to settle on the VR (sorry, AR) headset. The hardware certainly looks impressive, with each eye treated to more pixels than a 4K display. But it's also undeniably a glimpse of a potentially dystopian future.

From the digitally projected 'eyes' on the front of the device to the apparently loneliness of using it to watch movies or attend conference calls, Vision Pro seems to be impressing people and giving them the 'ick' in equal measure. And as you might expect, Twitter has had a field day with it this week. See some of our favourite takes on Vision Pro below (starting with our new favourite Snapchat filter), and be sure to take a look at the best iPhone 14 deals if you're looking for some slightly more charted territory.

Vision Pro was announced this week (Image credit: Apple)

Time will tell with Vision Pro will indeed change the game and finally drive VR into the mainstream. But one thing's for sure, when the thing finally drops, there'll be plenty of people queueing up to give it a try at the Apple Store.