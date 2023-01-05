This groovy VW camper van optical illusion is wild

We've seen a great many optical illusions here at Creative Bloq. From spinning horses to whole new colours, they're a great way to learn about how we perceive colour and light. But here's one that's just plain fun. Torn between a VW Beetle or a campervan? With this clever trompe-l'oeil you get both in one.

We've tracked the groovy vehicle down, and it turns out to be just as colourful inside. It's even available for hire. See our pick of must-see optical illusions for more mind-benders, but first let's take a quick look inside this trippy VW van.

Shared by the intriguingly named butterflypoo69 (opens in new tab) on Reddit's ever-inspiring r/DesignPorn community, the post above shows a classic 1988 VW T25 van painted in psychedelic colours. But it's also been painted with the shape of another vehicle sharing the same wheelbase, so that it looks like it has a VW Beetle parked beside it. Some have commented on the post that it would be the perfect vehicle for festival going. "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Van," someone else writes.

We tracked the van down and it turns out that it's available to hire for weddings from UK-based RR Elite (opens in new tab). Appropriately named 'THE GROOVY VAN', the seven-seater (plus driver) vehicle is described as being "Amazing for weddings with that free hippy vibe." It packs an upgraded Subaru Impreza engine and comes with fur-lined side walls with plasma plates. "The Groovy Van will bring sunshine and a smile where ever he goes," the company says.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: RR Elite Ltd / Alexander Grey / Future) (Image credit: RR Elite Ltd / Alexander Grey / Future) (Image credit: RR Elite Ltd / Alexander Grey / Future) (Image credit: RR Elite Ltd / Alexander Grey / Future)

Looking for more optical illusions? Don't miss our pick of the best optical illusions of 2022. We've also picked out the most mind-boggling animal optical illusions. If you're looking to make your own, check out the best current prices on Adobe's Creative Cloud suite of software below.

Read more: