Wacom Intuos Pro price plummets by 20%

If you're wanting to step up your digital art game, then a good drawing tablet is the way to go. Wacom is one of the top brands for digital artists, and right now you can grab a great deal where the Medium Wacom Intuos Pro is discounted from $379.95 down to $299.95 (opens in new tab) at Amazon.



Wacom offer many types and sizes of tablet to fit any budding artist's needs. The Intuos Pro is a great tool for professional and full-time artists thanks to the ultra-responsive Wacom Pro Pen 2 and easy Bluetooth connectivity. It also features eight customisable quick keys as well as a touch ring to easily cycle through commands when in your art applications. We have a more thorough breakdown of these details and more in our Wacom Intuos Pro review.



Wacom Intuos Pro (Medium) $379.95 $299.95 at Amazon

