CES 2020: Wacom unveils its most affordable tablet yet

Wacom has unveiled a brand new tablet at CES 2020. The Wacom One is aimed at beginners and those creating content for social media, and it's supremely affordable at just $399.95 (£359.99/€399.99). The entry level 13-inch creative pen display is compatible with Mac, Windows as well as a surprising new addition: it works with some Android devices, too. There's no talk of iPhone compatibility, though perhaps that makes sense considering you could just get an iPad instead.

The 1,920 x 1,080 full HD display offers a decent size of 13-inches, 72 per cent NTSC colour and an anti-glare treated film. It's got foldable legs, and it's definitely small enough to fit in most bags, making it ideal for working on the go. Could it be a new entry to our list of the best drawing tablets?

Wacom's cheapest LCD tablet ever also comes with a cordless, battery-free pen that you never need to recharge, with an impressive 4,096 pressure levels, allowing for a natural feel and flow when designing. But, if you feel you need something different, the Wacom One is also compatible with pens from other leading makers, including LAMY, Samsung and STAEDTLER.

Connect your Android smartphone for an extra digital canvas (Image credit: wacom.com)

To kickstart the creative process, the Wacom One comes with a software bundle. Included in the line-up is Clip Studio Paint Pro and Wacom's own Bamboo Paper app, which transforms the Wacom One into a paper notebook. For those looking to produce some high-quality video there is Adobe Premiere Rush CC, and compatibility with the new Adobe Fresco is also in the pipeline (see our Adobe Fresco review).

With its impressive compatibility and bargain price tag, it looks like the Wacom One could be the tablet to take on the iPad/Apple Pencil combo. We can't wait to get our hands on one (though Wacom's naming strategy is getting ever more confusing) to deliver our final verdict.

If you can't wait to buy the Wacom One, it's available now from the online Wacom store for $399.95 (£359.99/€399.99).

