Get a 43in 4K TV for under $200 in this Walmart Plus Weekend deal

Walmart Plus Weekend has begun, and as expected the retail giant's debut members-only event has some great TV deals. There are savings available on a range of screens, but the one that most grabbed our attention is this 43in 4K Hisense screen reduced from $258 to $198 (opens in new tab).

It might not sound like much, and it's not a TV that's going to blow anyone away, but that's almost a quarter off the regular price. And it gets you 4K visuals for under $200, which is something you don't see every day. And the screen? You get Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, while the voice remote and Hisense's XClass TV interface makes it easy to find your favourite shows fast by remembering what you've watched and giving you recommendations.

The catch? Well, this is part of the Walmart Plus Weekend, which means you need to be a Walmart+ member to get the discount. There's an easy way around that though – just sign up for a free 30-day Walmart+ (opens in new tab) trial, which you can always cancel before the month is up to avoid paying for. See our full guide to the Walmart Plus Weekend for more details about the event, or take a look below to see more TV deals, including some that are available for none members.

The best Walmart + Weekend TV deals

(opens in new tab) Hisense 43in 4K QLED Android Smart TV: $258 $198 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $60: As we mentioned above, this is one of the best value 4K TVs you'll find at the moment, coming at under $200 with $60 off for Walmart+ members while stocks last!

(opens in new tab) Hisense 55in Class 4K QLED Android Smart TV: $999.99 $598 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $401.99: If you're looking for a larger screen than the top value 4K TV above, you can save a massive $400 off the price of a Hisense 55in 4K HDR Smart TV with stunning brightness and a rapid 120Hz refresh rate. And this one's open to non-members too!

(opens in new tab) Hisense 55in Quantum 4K ULED Android Smart TV: $649.99 $448 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $201.99: And here's another, offering a cheaper price than the 4K TV above. It's the same size but not as bright, and it doesn't have that gaming-friendly refresh rate.

(opens in new tab) TCL 32in HD LED Android Smart TV: $229 $118 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $111: Not 4K, but for a really budget TV, this TCL 32in LED offers a high-definition screen and Google Assistant and Chromecast. It's a decent choice if you don't want a big screen and aren't bothered about having 4K.

More top TV Deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung 50-inch TV: $1,497.99 $897.99 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab)

Save $600: Walmart isn't the only retailer with great TV deals at the moment. B&H Photo is still running this stunning late Memorial Day TV deal with $600 off a QLED, 4K 50-inch TV that normally costs $1,497.99.



