Watch the talks at TYPO – live from Berlin today!

Right now, typography pros and aficionados are gathering in Berlin for the perpetually popular TYPO festival. Couldn’t make it? From 2pm today (GMT) you can tune in right here on Creative Bloq and get a front-seat view of all the action. Just scroll down to watch the livesteam.

This year’s festival is themed around the idea of triggering and boasts an incredible lineup of speakers, including graphic design legend Aaron Draplin and typography guru Prof. Gerd Fleischmann. Check out our article 10 reasons we're looking forward to TYPO Berlin 2018 for more info on the speakers and their talks.

Livestream schedule

Here’s who you can watch and when (times are in CET, so make sure you adjust them for where you are in the world). Talks are in English (E) or German (D).

Thursday 17 May

15:00 Jonathan Key (E)

20:00 Frank Rausch (D)

Friday 18 May

11:00 Elizabeth Carey Smith (E)

16:00 dina Amin (E)

19:00 Johann Jungwirth (E)

Saturday 19 May

16:00 Erica Wolfe-Murray, Alex Mecklenburg (E)

19:00 Underware (E)

