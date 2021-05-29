The best logos and rebrands of the week

It's been a while since we've seen a good old rebrand on Creative Bloq. With so many aspects of life and work put on hold over the last year (or nine hundred months, or however long it's been since everything went weird), I wouldn't be surprised if plenty of big branding projects had to hit the pause button. Well, it seems rebrands are resuming.

First we saw a brand new look for UK homelessness charity Shelter, which is already proving controversial online. This is often the case with charity rebrands, though – with so much purpose and empathy to convey, a new charity logo will never please everyone.

Then tech retailer Currys revealed a fun new look, complete with a slightly tweaked logo and delightful pastel colour scheme. But perhaps the best thing about this one is that the store is no longer called Currys PC World Carphone Warehouse PC Curry Car Housephone (okay, I exaggerate) – it's now just plain old Currys.

Esports brand Flyquest has also gained a new logo – and it's a massive improvement on the last one.

Elsewhere, we heard exciting new Nintendo Switch Pro rumours, saw a stunning iPhone SE concept and much more. Don't say we don't spoil you.

Daniel Piper

News Editor

