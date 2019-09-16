WIN tickets to Generate CSS – our CSS conference in London

We're giving away five pairs of tickets to Generate CSS, a brand new CSS-focused event for web designers and developers, brought to you by Creative Bloq, net magazine and Web Designer. The lucky winners will be chosen at random and announced on Thursday 19th September.



To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets simply fill out this entry form.

The deadline for entries is 5pm BST on Wednesday 19 September 2019. Good luck!

About Generate CSS

Venue: Rich Mix, Shoreditch, London

Date: Thursday 26 September 2019



Generate CSS is brought to you by leading design magazines net and Web Designer, and Creative Bloq. Our new conference takes place at Rich Mix in Shoreditch, London. You’ll be able to catch great sessions on everything CSS, whether that’s soon-to-be-released specs, cutting-edge techniques for crafting revolutionary layouts or ways to create smooth UI animations.

Not only that, but you’ll also get to hang out with fellow web designers and developers, hobnob with CSS experts, check out the latest tech and get stuck into some light-hearted breakout activities. And even once the conference is over, there’s still plenty of fun on offer: you’re all invited to join us for a drink at the Generate after party.

So whether you’re an experienced dev looking to sharpen your skills or a fresh-faced designer eager to learn how to start styling up sites, there's plenty to master. Here are some of our excellent speakers, from Google, Clearleft and more!

If you would like to book tickets to Generate CSS, head to the Generate website, and for a 10% discount use offer code: WEBDESIGNER2.



