Apparently, an official did question that phallic Women's Network logo

Remember this logo design misfire back in March? The phallic symbol created for the face of the Women's Network (an Australian government department) had onlookers upset and amused in equal parts, and the ironic design was quickly binned. We'd put it down to no-one looking hard enough at the project, but a report shows this wasn't the case.

Recently released documents show that the logo was the subject of a flurry of communication, but the shape was never actually discussed. We recommend they read our how to design a logo guide, pronto.

There were objections, but not for the obvious reasons (Image credit: Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet)

So, it turns out that one senior public official (the Women's Champion, in fact) did look closely enough at the rebrand to have some objections, but they were to the necessity of the project and not the design itself (see the document here (opens in new tab)). Apparently, the department never asked for the rebrand so the official questioned whether it should have happened at all.

Given this meant the design was given a second look, our minds are blown that no-one noticed the problem. We bet they wish they'd looked just a little bit harder at the actual design and not just the financials as it would have saved a lot of red faces, and a lot of upset tweets, too.

Missed the original furore? Catch up on the Women's Network phallic logo saga. And while you're at it, treat yourself to this hilarious logo logo mishap from Sega, which hit a real bum note.

