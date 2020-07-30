Working from Home Show: Everything you need to perfect your home office set-up

The world of work was turned upside-down this year, with the coronavirus pandemic forcing offices and studios around the world to close, and countless people to work from home. Today sees the start of a brand new two-day event for businesses and professionals building the future of home working. (It's virtual, of course.)

The Working from Home Show brings together 25 speakers including thought leaders, IT experts, HR professionals and consultants. It will give SMEs, corporate organisations, startups and individuals the chance to hear how various companies have made WFH work for them. If you've swapped work shoes for slippers, check out our guide to working from home more productively. And if you want to give your workspace a bit of a revamp, don't miss our guides to the best desks and best office chairs.

The event takes place across four virtual 'stages'. The Main Stage will feature talks by companies and individuals who have found innovative ways to make WFH a success, while the Masterclass Stage will see top brands in the industry showcasing their products and services, from connectivity to hardware, management tools and workspace options.

To attend the virtual event all you need to do is register for free here for free. The event runs from 10am - 5pm today and tomorrow, and attendees can log in as often as they like during the show.

Working from home is, of course, just one aspect of the 'new normal' we're currently facing. From social distancing to face masks, there's lots to get used to. If you haven't picked up a face mask yet, our guide to where to buy a face mask has you covered.

