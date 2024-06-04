Apple’s adorable new stickers are a celebration of past and present

News
By
published

Who remembers Dogcow?

Apple Stickers
(Image credit: Apple)

Ahead of the upcoming WWDC 2024 Apple has launched a selection of custom animated stickers, with playful nods to its past and present. The new stickers are part of an update to the Apple Developer app, dropping new information about the upcoming conference, from keynotes to one-to-one labs with Apple designers. 

While the last Apple Event bought us exciting iPad and Apple Pencil updates, the WWDC will focus on the new features coming to its platforms – expect updates on iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. We've got a little while to wait until WWDC kicks off on 10 June, so until then an animated sticker set will have to do. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles