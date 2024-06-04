Apple’s adorable new stickers are a celebration of past and present

Ahead of the upcoming WWDC 2024 Apple has launched a selection of custom animated stickers, with playful nods to its past and present. The new stickers are part of an update to the Apple Developer app, dropping new information about the upcoming conference, from keynotes to one-to-one labs with Apple designers.

While the last Apple Event bought us exciting iPad and Apple Pencil updates, the WWDC will focus on the new features coming to its platforms – expect updates on iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. We've got a little while to wait until WWDC kicks off on 10 June, so until then an animated sticker set will have to do.

The Apple Developer app was updated today with new animated stickers for WWDC 2024! Here are all 9 (animated this time): pic.twitter.com/5eZZHj94q2June 3, 2024

The nine new stickers each nod to Apple's legacy, from Susan Kare's iconic Macintosh icon all the way to the Vision Pro. Other designs include the Apple Park, a rainbow serif wordmark and animated versions of the dragon and ghost emojis. My personal favourite has to be the adorable Dogcow (also known as Clarus) who was commonly used as a placeholder during the early Macintosh days. And they come just after Apple discontinued giving physical Apple logo stickers with products as standard.

If you'd like to get your hands on these exclusive stickers, all you need to do is make sure that your Apple Developer app is updated to version 10.6. After that, simply enter any iMessage conversation and tap on the "+" button in the bottom left corner. From there you can access the Stickers option and go to the Apple Developer tab in the sticker selection. From there, you're free to use them to your heart's content via iMessage and FaceTime – always sticker responsibly.

WWDC 2024 Stickers (part 3) pic.twitter.com/BduFjIbj3WJune 3, 2024

