Are you man enough for this packaging?

What do you make of this 'manly' packaging?

Examples of packaging design can come in all shapes and sizes. Focusing on the brand's target market, the typography, logo design and overall feel of the packaging must reflect the product. This design comes from New York's RoAndCo Studio - aimed specifically at men.

Based on a new theme each quarter, SVBSCRIPTION packages include items geared towards individuals who have an appreciation for design, culture and quality. RoAndCo explain, "For their debut parcel, SVBSCRIPTION asked for packaging that would be beautiful, practical and iconic. We packaged the items in natural wooden crates, nailed them shut and wrapped them in brown kraft paper for shipping.

"A booklet was included featuring designer profiles and thematic photographs based on the theme for the parcel, travel. The concept for their second parcel was "study." We refined the box to work as a reusable container with a slide-off lid. This time, the booklet doubled as a notebook and included illustrations reflecting intellectual curiosity."

See more inspiring work on the RoAndCo Studio website.

