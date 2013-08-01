Bird-shaped shoe packaging flies onto German shelves

This gorgeous packaging design comes courtesy of design firm Gürtlerbachmann GmbH. Created to promote the kid's shoe section of department store Görtz, the team developed five different paper bird sculptures, each with a shoelace through its beak representing a small, colourful worm.

Each design represents a German native type of bird, including the tit and blackbird, which children can play with and customers encouraged to collect. The aim of the eye-catching design was to increase customer frequency to the sales area for children's shoes, as well as promote the Görtz store card.

These shoelace birds are just brilliant - injecting colour, fun and creativitiy into a customer's shopping experience. We can easily see how adults and kids alike would immediately fall in love with the adorable designs.

