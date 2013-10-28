Creatives brew up colourful coffee packaging

J Hornig has been creating delicious coffee in Austria for almost 100 years. Despite its family-run attitudes and traditional roots, they wanted to give the brand a bit of a refresh. They looked to Moodley Brand Identity to come up with their new image.
The team came up with everything from a brand new logo to an array of different packaging designs for J Hornig's extensive array of coffee blends. They wanted to mimic the cheerful and hardworking attitudes of the company, with the illustrated faces showcasing a smile.
The branding works extremely well across all platforms including uniforms, cups, coffee packets, aprons and even a take-away truck! Moodley have managed to conjure up a fresh, forward-thinking identity without losing the ethos of tradition.
See more photos of this delicious branding over on Behance.
