A clever take on corporate brochure design

As you might expect from a report on privacy, the prospectus comes thoroughly sealed in a tear-open package, which also doubles as an envelope

Company prospectuses aren’t always expected to contain the most exciting information. However, proving that good design can make the driest of subjects appear interesting is this prospectus for Privacy International, created by designers at London-based agency This is Real Art.

Clever and simple imagery features throughout

Privacy International’s mission is to defend the right to privacy across the world, and to fight unlawful surveillance and other intrusions by governments and corporations into the public’s private life.

With this in mind, the idea behind the design of the prospectus was to “dramatise the notion of privacy,” as creative director Paul Belford explains.

Embossed packaging adds to the look and feel

The way in which the cover has been designed means that the content of the prospectus remains hidden until the reader physically rips the perforations on the edge, and opens up the package. This sealed cover serves a double purpose, as it is also acts as the postal envelope.

Simple, clear, structured, and thought-provoking design

The company’s details have been subtly embossed on the cover, again referring to the notion of privacy, while Neuzeit and Akkurat Mono fonts were used throughout the publication and have been interspersed with relevant vector illustrations created by the team at This is Real Art. The paper stocks used were Flora Tobacco for the cover and Avebury Recycled Wove for the inside pages.

This showcase was originally published in Computer Arts issue 206.

Now read:

10 awesome examples of brochure design

Mobile website design: 20 pro tips

The 20 best iPhone and iPad apps for typefaces and fonts

Have you seen any inspiring packaging design? Let us know about it in the comments below!