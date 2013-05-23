Handy hardware packaging absolutely nails it

We love this project by art student Melissa Archer for two reasons. Firstly, we're complete suckers for great packaging design. And, secondly, anything that can make a boring set of nails look sexy gets the thumbs up from us.

The simple but clever packaging hangs from the user's belt loop, providing easy access without reaching into a box, bag or pocket and being stabbed.

The materials and typography used for the design adds a touch of sophistication and desirability to what would usually be thought of as a pretty mundane object.

