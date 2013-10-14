Topics

New packaging for old school sweets

‪Bassetts Liquorice Allsorts‬ are one of Britain's best loved sweets. Take a look at this new packaging.

Sweets are known for their bright and bold packaging - enticing customers new and old to pick and up and try their tasty treats. Bassetts are one of the most well known sweet-makers in Britain with recognisable branding for decades.

‪Here, they've had a mini facelift from Bond Creative Agency for Cloetta - a leading confectionary company in the Nordic region. "The packaging bought the distinctive shapes and colours of the liquorice into the forefront of the design," they explain.

"The result was a bold and playful packaging design that allows consumers to easily identify the different varieties." We think this redesign is the kind of packaging that sweet lovers will lap up.

[via The Die Line]

