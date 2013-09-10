Packaging for gin bottles makes a splash

Beautiful bottles for Kingdom & Sparrow's gin designs

There's all kinds of inspirational examples of packaging design out there, with designers constantly exploring new ways to create a new product. This latest packaging for Southwestern Distillery's Gin and Pastis is a splashing example of when bottles are done right.

Designed by Kingdom & Sparrow, each bottle is individually dipped into wax to create the splash effect. Daniel Kingdom Gradwell explains, "We wanted the design of the bottles to reflect the artisan nature of the product, whilst at the same time still look like a premium spirit."

“Kingdom and Sparrow were brilliant from start to finish," reflects Southwestern Distillery's Tarquin Leadbetter. "It's no surprise that the response from the public on the packaging of our Gin and Pastis has been absolutely fantastic. We were very lucky to find them!”

See more work from Kingdom & Sparrow over on their website.

