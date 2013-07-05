Starbucks unveils new packaging

When most of us go to Starbucks, we just buy a couple of drinks. But the company also sells the coffee beans themselves - and it's just launched the set of revamped packaging designs shown above.

The main goal behind the redesigns was to make it easier for customers to distinguish between the different blends on offer and understand the differences between them.

Steve Murray of Starbucks Global Creative Studios explains the design process in this blog post. "About a year ago, we got a great assignment - celebrate each coffee’s individual story and highlight their different personalities," he says. "We started in the tasting room with our expert coffee tasters, cupping through all of the coffees, two each day for nine days. We heard the tale of how each coffee came to be from people who were there when the coffees were created.

"From there we created hundreds of sketches," Murray continues. "The result: beautiful, original art reflecting the rich heritage and history of every coffee we make."

What do you think of the new Starbucks packaging? Share your views in the comments below!