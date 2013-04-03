Topics

Stylish packaging reinvents the humble teabag

By Graphic design  

Created by Elmwood for supermarket chain Morrisons, this clever packaging transforms a low-cost item into a high-price desirable via the power of design...

love in a cup

Show your softer side with this Love in a Cup packaging

How do you take an essentially low-priced product and transform it into a high-value item? By the power of good packaging design, that's how! And by putting the 'lover' firmly back into 'tea-lover', this inspired packaging design for UK supermarket chain Morrisons does just that.

Created by Leeds based agency Elmwood, the tea bags come with five different romantic messages on the tags, so you can send your loved one a lovely little message with every new brew. We adore the quirky, hand-drawn illustration and handwritten typography that sets this packaging above the rest.

love in a cup

love in a cup

love in a cup

For more packaging inspiration, take a look at our 30 examples of packaging design.

Like this? Read these!

Spotted a lovely packaging design on your shopping trip? Let us know about it in the comments box below!

See more Graphic design articles

Related articles