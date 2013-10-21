Who gives a crap about this packaging design?

50% of the toilet paper's profits will go towards charity

We love good examples of packaging design here at Creative Bloq but we love it even more when it's combined with charity. This creation for 'Who gives a crap' toilet paper is not only inspiring - 50 per cent of the profits will go towards building safe and clean toilets in Third World countries.

Putting the feel-good factor back into toilet paper, the packaging was designed by Australian agency Swear Words. "Part of the brief was to turn the toilet paper category 'on its ass' and consider every pun possible when it came to wiping your bum and how it should be displayed in your bathroom," they explain.

"Every roll of Who Gives A Crap is basically providing someone with access to a toilet for about one week. When it comes to flushing out poverty and saving the planet, we're on a roll. And together, we can save the world from the bottom up."

