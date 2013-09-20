Inspired by legendary inventor Thomas Edison, Matt Tizard and the team at Shine Limited has created the world’s first playable beer bottle for Beck's beer.

Auckland band Ghost Wave's new single, Here She Comes, has been inscribed into the surface of the bottle, which can then be played on a specially-built device based on Edison’s original phonograph.

Shine enlisted the help of Auckland firm Gyro Constructivists, who created a record cutting lathe. From there, Shine built the playable bottle from a range of modern materials, electronic wiring and indenting the label with grooves to play 'Here She Comes'. Matt Tizard and others talk about the inspiration behind the project and the process involved in the making-of video above.

The campaign is right in line with Beck's current promotional activities - it's has been working over the last few years on growing a record label using online advertising and packaging campaigns.

Be sure to check out some of the other fascinating projects that co-creators Gyro constructivists have been involved in, such as a suitcase that unfolds into the shape of the Eiffel Tower for Louis Vuitton.

Words: Alex Williamson

Alex Williamson is an art and design student in London, who blogs about design, art and illustration. Follow him on Twitter.

Liked this? Read these!

How to build an app

The ultimate guide to designing the best logos

Great web fonts that won't cost you a penny

Have you seen an inspiring branding project? Share your views in the comments below!