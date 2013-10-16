Beautiful landscapes made entirely of food

Foodscapes use ingredients to portray beautiful environments

We've seen some incredible examples of food art in our time here at Creative Bloq - using tasty ingredients to create something entirely new and original. Designer and artist Carl Warner has gone a step further and created an entirely new world using food.

Foodscapes is a project that places ingredients into a position to create gorgeous landscapes. Vivid, bold and full of lush vegetation, the creativity concerning Foodscapes is faultless. Each ingredient is perfectly placed, meaning that it's often difficult to figure out the food!

The Mushroom Savanna photo became Warner's first 'Foodscape' and over the next ten years he continued to develop a body of work making landscapes out of food. This began to attract the advertising industry and soon Warner was creating advertising campaigns for various food based products and brands.

See the extensive array of Foodscapes over on Carl Warner's website.

What do you think of Foodscapes? Let us know in the comments box below!