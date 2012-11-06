Instagram is now on the web

Instagram has its own web presence for the first time

Popular social photography app Instagram is rolling out a new website over the next few days.

If the Instagram profile pages look familiar, it may be because the 'profile photo' and 'cover image' areas look almost identical to Facebook's, as does the position of its 'photos/following/followers' indicators - no surprise perhaps, with the social behemoth having bought Instagram back in April for an eye-watering sum.

However, instead of a Facebook-style cover photo, that area features a selection of your recently shared photographs just above your profile photo and bio, giving others a snapshot of the photos you share on Instagram.

Anyone with an Instagram profile will find their web page online this week

Beneath that is a timeline of the photographs you have taken with the Instagram app - there is currently no way to upload images from the web - which will be familiar to regular users of the app, and the layout on a larger screen is somewhat reminiscent of Pinterest. In addition, you can follow users, comment on and like photos, and edit your profile directly from the web.

To see your profile, or to explore a friend’s profile, navigate to instagram.com/[username]. For example, in order to view Nike’s profile you’d navigate to instagram.com/nike on the web.

