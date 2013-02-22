Landscape photography: 10 unforgettable examples

Landscape photography captures an area of land and its physical elements, which may include mountains, hills, waterfalls, vegetation and sea. That this is a very popular style of photography is evident from a cursory look around the web, which is overflowing with beautiful landscape images taken by artists all around the world. Here are 10 of our favourites...

01. On a Yellow Stripe Road

On a Yellow Stripe Road by Vincent Piotrowski

This stunning scene was captured by software developer Vincent Piotrowski. A lover of the outdoors, design and art, Piotrowski decided to combine his favourite pastimes and began taking photos of beautiful places. He has an awe-inspring landscape photography portfolio that's full of beautiful images, such as this 'On a Yellow Stripe Road' piece.

02. Thanksgiving Aurora

Thanksgiving Aurora by Nicolas Dory

Award-winning photographer Nicolas Dory is based in the Yukon Territory in Northwestern Canada and specialises in wildlife, environment and landscape photography. This gorgeous 'Thansgiving Aurora' image is a perfect example of his photography skills.

03. The Red-White

The Red-White by Anatoly Sokolov

This sublime shot was captured by Finnish photgrapher Anatoly Sokolov. Inspired by his father, who instilled in him a love of art and nature, Sokolov has been practising landscape photography since 2005. Capturing the beauty of his homeland, he comments on his website: "I try to show the beauty and unpredictability of the Baltic Sea and the Gulf of Finland".

04. Layers of Air

Layers of Air by Adnan Bubalo

Serene and mysterious, this amazing image was taken by avid landscape photographer Adnan Bubalo. His inspiring portfolio is full of amazing imagery, which includes everything from perfect sunrises and snowscapes to beautiful night skies and dreamy daytimes.

05. Storm Light II

Storm Light II by Jimmy

The Australian photographer known simply as Jimmy was right in the thick of the storm when this amazing scene was captured. A brave man, he only made a retreat after lightning struck just 100m from where he was standing. The flash was so bright that he lost night vision for about five minutes!

06. Somewhere out there

Somewhere Out There by Jared Ropelato

Dedicated to his art, photographer Jared Ropelato travelled to the Marin Headlands overlooking San Francisco at least seven times before capturing this beautiful shot. Numerous visits saw him greeted by fog that meant zero visibility until, eventually, this perfect scene presented itself on his birthday. Magic.

07. The Last Forest

The Last Forest by Killian Schonberger

Killian Schonberger is a 28-year-old landscape and cityscape photographer from Germany. His portfolio is full of idyllic scenes such as this Last Forest piece. He describes the setting: "On a small island - the last forest still alive. Magic landscape. It was raining the whole morning, only for one moment the light changed. Long enough to take this picture..."

08. The Crystal Grotto

The Crystal Grotto by Christian Klepp

Beautiful blue colours and gorgeous reflections everywhere makes it difficult to take your eyes off this ice cave image by geoscientist and photographer Christian Klepp. Shooting from the inside out against the sunset, Klepp captures the beauty of this 1,000-year-old glacial ice perfectly.

09. Monument Valley Window

Monument Valley Window by Matthew Scott Cooper

World traveller and outdoor photographer Matthew Scott Cooper captured this original point of view of Utah's Monument Valley with his Nikon D90. This gorgeous window into the desert is just one of many inspiring landscape photos by the photographer.

10. A Promise

A Promise by Dmitri Fomin

San Francisco-based photographer Dmitri Fomin was the man behind the camera that captured this beautiful shot. It was taken while he was exploring the Columbia River Gorge in Orego last summer. "I like to shoot landscapes and capture the sacred moments of beautiful light," he comments.

