Miniature Instagram projector takes you back to the 1960s

View nine of your favourite Instagram photos with the Projecteo

The way we take photographs has rapidly changed over the years. Whilst many of us stick to our trusty cameras, more and more of us are using our phones to take and view photos. Instagram is by far, one of the most successful photography apps to come out in recent years and here, they've come up with a new way to see your photos.

The way the Projecteo works is simple. It lets you upload nine images from your Instagram account to make up a single wheel, which is then developed onto a single frame of 35mm Kodak film. The wheel is then cut and assembled into a custom wheel. What's more, you can create as many wheels as you like.

Harking back to a decade when family and friends would gather to view a series of photographs, Instagram are definitely expanding their photography kingdom with this retro offering.

Purchase your own Projecteo over on their website.

What do you think of the projector? Good product or useless gimmick? Let us know in the comments box below!