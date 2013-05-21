Wooden pinhole camera brings photography back to basics

In a time when photography has become almost exclusively digital, with every smartphone and laptop equipped with a hi-tech camera and automatic filters taking the craft out of capturing the perfect image, there's a new movement back to traditional, more physical forms of photography.

Take Slovenian designer, carpenter and owner of Ondu Elvis Halilović, who has spent the last seven years developing a family of wooden, manual pinhole cameras. Handmade with high quality materials, these lensless beauties feature a small pinhole that relys on direct exposure of light to film in order to capture an image.

"Using my knowledge of what happens when the light passes through the pinhole sized aperture, I've been able to come up with a family of six wooden pinhole cameras," says Elvis Halilović. "To suit various photographic needs, they come in six different dimensions and film sizes, from the most common Leica 135 format to the 4in x 5in film holder camera."

His project has proved incredibly popular since being launched on Kickstarter just a week ago. The initial target of raising $10,000 in a month has been smashed with a whopping $50,765 already pledged.

You can learn more and see the full family of pinhole cameras over on Kickstarter.

What do you think about the Pinhole project? Let us know in the comments below...