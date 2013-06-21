Build your own 35mm SLR Camera

A DIY SLR camera - but is it as good as the real thing?

The world's first DIY SLR camera is here! Sceptical? Us too. However, the Kronstruktor is as beautiful as it is easy to put together. By clicking and screwing it together in a few easy steps; you'll soon have a fully-operational 35mm camera that's able to shoot brilliant analogue photos - and you'll have learned how that's done in the process.

The camera comes with a top-down viewfinder to see what you shoot and to focus; an easy multiple exposure function; special settings for long exposures and a detachable 50mm f/10 lens. It's as good as SLR cameras go and thanks to the DIY aspect, you'll feel as though you've designed it yourself.

No paint or glue is required, and further customisation options for the Konstruktor will be made available in the future as more interchangeable Lomography lenses and accessories are set to be realised in the coming months.

For more information, visit the Lomography online store.

What do you think of this DIY SLR camera? Would you use it for your photography? Let us know in the comments box below!