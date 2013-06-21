Topics

Build your own 35mm SLR Camera

There's no need to get your hands dirty with this DIY SLR camera. Just click and screw it together in a few easy steps.

A DIY SLR camera - but is it as good as the real thing?

The world's first DIY SLR camera is here! Sceptical? Us too. However, the Kronstruktor is as beautiful as it is easy to put together. By clicking and screwing it together in a few easy steps; you'll soon have a fully-operational 35mm camera that's able to shoot brilliant analogue photos - and you'll have learned how that's done in the process.

The camera comes with a top-down viewfinder to see what you shoot and to focus; an easy multiple exposure function; special settings for long exposures and a detachable 50mm f/10 lens. It's as good as SLR cameras go and thanks to the DIY aspect, you'll feel as though you've designed it yourself.

No paint or glue is required, and further customisation options for the Konstruktor will be made available in the future as more interchangeable Lomography lenses and accessories are set to be realised in the coming months.

For more information, visit the Lomography online store.

