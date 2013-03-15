The digital chaos of Eric Chan

‘To See, To Hear, To Speak’ is the latest personal work by Eric Chan, aka eepmon. He describes it as the antithesis to the idiom ‘See no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil’

Since winning an Excellence Award in Computer Arts' 2009 Graduate Showcase, New York-based multidisciplinary artist Eric Chan has been steadily carving his niche in the creative industry, and adding a host of high-profile clients to his portfolio as he goes. Currently busy working with cold weather outerwear manufacturer Canada Goose on a limited edition line for its 2014 collection, Chan has also found time to update his portfolio with 'To See, To Hear, To Speak', a new print available in giclee and digitally - and a prime example of his antonymic approach.

"Everything is in a state of balance," Chan says, describing the piece, which is titled after the idiom 'See no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil'. "Where there is light, there is dark. Where there is good, there is evil. Where there is peace, there is war. If there are good monkeys, there have to be bad ones, too."

Other recent self-initiated pieces on his website include 'Future Garden' and 'Resilience'. Chan is an Adobe devotee, working across Photoshop, Illustrator and Flash, with a Wacom Intuos and a MacBook by his side. "I can’t really pin down exactly what my style is," he says. "I'd say a mix of analogue and digital, order and chaos."

You can see more of Eric Chan's portfolio at www.eepmon.com.

Like this? Read these!

Free graffiti font selection

Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!

Great examples of doodle art

Where do you get your inspiration from? Let us know in the comments box below!