Demotivational posters want you to fail better

You all have different ways in which to motivate yourself; you might have a morning ritual, or a particular album you put on when things really need to get going or you may have a few motivational posters adorning your office walls.

More demotivational posters!

This project aims to motivate you by first, demotivating you. Curated by Jenny Theolin and Johnny Cullen, the pair collaborated with a range of designers to create a range of demotivational posters. "With turning motivational posters upside down, Johnny and I want to promote the notion of failing better; getting up and trying again. And again. And yet again." explains Theolin.

"In order to succeed, we believe in true determination, and in order to close that gap between taste and ambition – as Ira Glass explains – we need to be continuous and tenacious. With this project, I pledge to match the combined time it took the artists to create their works; for approximately eight hours per week I will aim to help, support, mentor and create ideas to help charities and individuals succeed with their causes."

