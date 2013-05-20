Ultra-minimalist posters for classic movies

The basic concept was to create a very modernist, minimalist poster series

We're big fans of minimalist design here at Creative Bloq. Being able to create and portray an idea with the minimal amount of design is a feat by any means. So, when we came across this brilliant minimalist movie poster series, we just had to share it with you.

Created by designer Michal Krasnopolski, the basic concept was

to create a very modernist, minimalist poster series for movie enthusiasts. "The idea is based on a very simple grid: a circle and two diagonals inscribed in a square. It surprised me how many posters I could create based on this very simple approach; the possibilities are theoretically unlimited."

We love what he's come up with so far, with the series including Superman, Indiana Jones, Jaws and The Lord of The Rings. The colour scheme are also in keeping with the films themselves, which makes for an extra special touch.

Have you seen an impressive example of minimalism? Let us know in the comments box below!