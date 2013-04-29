Glow-in-the-dark poster exhibition is truly revealing

We're giddy for glow-in-the-dark posters!

Remember those little glow-in-the-dark stickers you would adorn your walls with as a kid? So impressive yet so simple, those stickers have stuck with us and we're still as in love with glow-in-the-dark as we were decades ago.

When we came across this poster show from the Bottleneck Gallery we could hardly contain ourselves. This is glow-in-the-dark at its very best! Including creations from designers from across the globe, some of our best-loved characters are brought to life once the lights go out.

Opening on April 12, the show continues until May 1. Can't make it there? Don't worry - you can purchase posters from the Bottleneck Gallery website. Your bedroom walls will be adorned with glow-in-the-dark goodies once more!

For more information, head to the Bottleneck Art gallery website.

