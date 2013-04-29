Glow-in-the-dark poster exhibition is truly revealing

Remember those little glow-in-the-dark stickers you would adorn your walls with as a kid? So impressive yet so simple, those stickers have stuck with us and we're still as in love with glow-in-the-dark as we were decades ago.
When we came across this poster show from the Bottleneck Gallery we could hardly contain ourselves. This is glow-in-the-dark at its very best! Including creations from designers from across the globe, some of our best-loved characters are brought to life once the lights go out.
Opening on April 12, the show continues until May 1. Can't make it there? Don't worry - you can purchase posters from the Bottleneck Gallery website. Your bedroom walls will be adorned with glow-in-the-dark goodies once more!
For more information, head to the Bottleneck Art gallery website.
Which glow in the dark poster is your favourite? Let us know in the comments box below!