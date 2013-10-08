Cycling posters channel the spirit of Tetris

These posters aim to prove two wheels are better than four

Over the past few years, more and more of you have decided to commute to work by bicycle. Whilst this eco-friendly transport is a wonderful way of getting around, many still opt for their trusty car - happy to sit in queues of traffic.

These posters from advertising agency Perfil 252 for the Brazilian urban biking group Zoobiker, bikes are showcased as Tetris pieces - proving that cycling is a much better and more convenient means of getting around.

Showing a clear pathway for each cyclist, the posters aim to make people think about cycling; hoping to showcase the reduced stress that comes with riding those two wheels.

