Cycling posters channel the spirit of Tetris

Over the past few years, more and more of you have decided to commute to work by bicycle. Whilst this eco-friendly transport is a wonderful way of getting around, many still opt for their trusty car - happy to sit in queues of traffic.
These posters from advertising agency Perfil 252 for the Brazilian urban biking group Zoobiker, bikes are showcased as Tetris pieces - proving that cycling is a much better and more convenient means of getting around.
Showing a clear pathway for each cyclist, the posters aim to make people think about cycling; hoping to showcase the reduced stress that comes with riding those two wheels.
