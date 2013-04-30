German typeface gets its own range of beer

Germany is one of the world's largest exporters of beer. And if that doesn't impress you, it's also where the typeface Akzidenz-Grotesk originated from in 1896, the design based on the type used by German job-setters and trade printers.

Using this as inspiration, Lisbon-based communication designer João Andrade based his latest project entirely on this information. Published originally on his Behance portfolio, Andrade comments online: "I decided to create a beer in honor of one of the greatest and most influential typographies in history.

"I played with the different types of weights and widths and with the amount of alcohol in each beer. Each variation of typography represents a different level of alcohol. As a result we have five types of beers, light, medium, bold, extra and super."

