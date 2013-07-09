Beer bottles double up as DIY household objects

We love environmentally friendly design, so when we discovered these beer bottles doubling up as DIY household objects, we just had to shout about it. With the help of Brazilian ad agency F/Nzaca Saatchi & Saatchi, beer brand Skol have designed these lovely looking multi-functional aluminum beer bottles.

The bottles are able to transform into a series of beautiful household items but this isn't your usual kind of DIY. Aimed at design-minded customers, the bottles can be turned into clocks, lamps, oil and vinegar kits, candleholders and vases.

Art director Bruno Oppido says, "The intention was to turn the new bottle into an object of desire, even when it is empty. That is why all the different patterns translate the visual identity of the brand and can be exhibited for an undetermined time in people’s houses”.

See more inspiring work from F/Nazca Saatchi & Saatchi.

Like this? Read these!

The ultimate guide to designing the best logos

The best free web fonts for designers

Useful and inspiring flyer templates

Have you seen an example of recycling with a design eye? Let us know in the comments box below!