Stunning new urban bike design by BSG Bikes

This gorgeous new urban bike by WOOD.b is a creation of French designers Thierry Boltz and Claude Saos of Boltz & Saos. With a love of cycling, the duo expertly combined wood and steel to create the appealing design.

The pair decided to make a bike entirely to their own specifications, which resulted in this stunning design, composed of an ash wood frame and steel components.

Sophisticated, elegant and demonstrating a high quality of craftsmanship this is a design we'd happily ride to work every day. The company's tagline is 'Simple, efficient and fun', and we couldn't agree more.

The Wood.b bike will be available to purchase from September 2013, learn more here.

Like this? Read these!

Brilliant Wordpress tutorial selection

Free tattoo fonts for designers

Free Photoshop actions to create stunning effects

Have you seen any inspirational product design recently? Let us know in the comments!