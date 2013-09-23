The bottle caps that turn into Lego-like blocks

The 'Building Cap' won an IF Design Award this year

In the past, bottle caps haven't been the most inspiring material for art or design work. But this new design concept, from three designers from Lanzhou University of Technology in China Shengpeng - Zhao, Chen Xu and Chao Gao, changes all that.

Designed with poorer children in mind, the Building Cap is a bottle cap that turns into a LEGO-like toy. Thanks to the addition of some dovetails around the edge of the bottle cap, the caps can be connected with each other just like building blocks. In addition, the concept also extends the lifecycle of the caps and reduces the waste in our lives.

"Poor children not only need food and water, they also need to have fun, play and train their physical and mental skills," the team explain. With an IF Design Award already under its belt, the 'Building Cap' is a winning piece of sustainable design in our eyes, and we'd love to see the packaging industry take a serious look at it.

[via Design Taxi]

Have you spotted an inspired piece of sustainable design? Let us know in the comments box below!