Design Museum exhibits its collection online

The Design Museum in London is one of the world's leading museums showcasing the best designs from a wide range of disciplines. This year marks the 25th anniversary since it first opened its doors in 1989. And to celebrate it's taken a step in to the digital world by releasing its permanent collection free to the public in the form of an app.

Developed by twentysix, the app for iPhone and iPad features 59 iconic objects, from the Valentine typewriter and the Hope poster to the Anglepoise lamp and the Dyson vacuum cleaner. Each comes with an in depth description and video interviews with designers discussing the object, as well as commentary from the directors of the museum.

This app is the museum's first foray into expanding outside of its Tower Bridge location and will likely tie in with the upcoming move to the Commonwealth Institute in 2016, when the Design Museum will be expanding their permanent collection and have room to showcase objects that have never been exhibited before.

Have you spotted a free app that could benefit your fellow creatives? Let us know about it in the comments below!

Words: Christian Harries

Christian Harries is a freelance product designer and recent graduate from Ravensbourne. His portfolio can be seen here.