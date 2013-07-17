Meaty gift wrap to get your teeth into

Pack your present full of meat for a truly unique gift experience

Here's a gift wrap design that looks good enough to eat! Food lovers and delicious design duo Gift Couture first brought us their brilliant burger wrapping paper and now they're back. This time, they've gone upmarket and are offering some supreme steak gift wrap.

Sarah Fay and Justin Colt started their gift wrapping business from their humble apartment in New York. The cheeseburger offering proved so popular - and has since sold out - that the pair have decided to further their foodie passion with a new Kickstarter project.

Working with D&K Printing, the steak set includes two 25x21in sheets of steak paper, one 25x21in sheet of cutting board paper, one sheet of white butcher paper, twine, one meat tray, and two gift labels.

You can back this meat gift wrap over on Kickstarter.

[via Design Milk]

Like this? Read these!

The best Photoshop plugins

The ultimate guide to designing the best logos

The best free web fonts for designers

Would you wrap your gifts in this meatastic offering? Let us know in the comments box below!