Moon inspired iPhone case is out of this world

Each Luna case is created individually - causing a different cater pattern each time

There are plenty of creative iPhone cases out there but none quite as sleek and sharp as the Luna iPhone 5 case. A Moon-themed piece crafted from concrete, it makes your phone look like it's been cut straight out of the Moon.

The company behind this exceptionally striking iPhone 5 case, Posh-Projects creates each Luna individually - meaning that no two are ever the same. Fans of exclusivity will no doubt drool with desire at the authentic looking craters and unique production.

Created in collaboration with design team Realize, the Luna iPhone 5 case is a thing of beauty. Valuing rational, evolving and experimental attitude, Posh-Projects have lived up to their ethos.

For more information and to buy the Luna case, visit Posh Products.

[via The Coolecter]

