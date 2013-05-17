Japan meets art deco in beautiful furniture designs

We'll take this furniture over flat-packed any day!

We love to see creatives bringing together diverse design traditions and giving them a contemporary spin, and that's just what Luke St Leger's Japandeco series of bespoke furniture has achieved.

Inspired by both the art deco movement of the '20s, '30s and '40s and the elegant simplicity of Japanese design, the furniture is created from responsibly sourced, Scandinavian plywood. Each piece is assembled using intricate shapes that slot together forming a sturdy yet graceful structure.

"I have an obsession with how things are made," says St. Leger, who also crafts original guitar designs. "Once an idea has sprouted, I will be utterly fixated until it's finished."

See more furniture designs over on St. Leger's Facebook page.

Have you seen an inspiring furniture design? Let us know in the comments box below!