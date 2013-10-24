Ballistic showcases the best digital art in Exposé 11

Why you can trust Creative Bloq Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

For over a decade now, Ballistic has been publishing an annual volume of its Exposé series, which showcases the very best in digital art. While the range of work featured means that some readers may prefer certain images to others, both the overall collection, and the physical object itself are of the highest quality.

Ballistic uses top-quality, glossy paper stock that showcases the designs well, and all the images are presented in rich detail. This coffee table art book is quite large, which makes it feel heavy and worth the price, especially the limited edition with its embossed leather cover - although this will set you back $170.

While not specifically a book about 3D artworks, there is a large number of 3D renders, all of which are of extremely high quality. The artwork is separated out into logical sections, such as Fantasy Femmes, Concept Art and Mechs, so there is something here to suit all tastes.

Exposé 11 showcases the very best in digital art

Despite the lack of 3D focus, most artists will find inspiration in the 2D work it contains, and no matter what your discipline you will pick up tips on colour theory, composition and lighting.

Of special interest is a new section dedicated to the new art of digital Plein Air painting, with a little history on traditional Plein Air. This is less a tutorial and more background information, but while it may not teach you the mechanics of the techniques involved it is sure to open up avenues of possibility for your work. A healthy dose of inspiration never goes amiss, and this book has plenty of it.

Verdict

Exposé 11

Score 8/10

Ballistic showcases yet another collection of inspirational art in the 11th edition of its Exposé series. While many of the images have already been published online, it’s great to see them in print.

Uppers

Top-quality paper stock

Beautifully printed

Mix of well-known and rising artists

Downers

Little practical training

A little expensive

Words: Rob Redman

This article originally appeared in 3D World issue 175 - on sale now!