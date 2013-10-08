Topics

Reboot your robot design with the new 3D World

By () 3D World  

The new issue of the world’s best-selling magazine for CG artists is on sale now, featuring inspirational and tips for modelling amazing mechanicals, plus create rich environment and realistic hands!

3D World issue 175 is on sale now! Featuring robot design tips from pros at ILM and FZD School of Design, plus David Jiménez shares his techniques in an exclusive tutorial to model his latest character, 'Crazy'.

Also in 175, Pixar explains why cloud rendering is changing the industry and we reveal the 20 essential resources for Maya, including a free video tutorial from Digital-Tutors. All this and the best new CG art, projects and tutorials to keep your finger on the pulse of industry.

Features this issue include:

  • Learn to design and build better robots
  • How cloud rendering is changing the industry
  • The 20 essential Maya resources

Training this issue includes:

  • ZBrush trainingLearn to model anatomy, even on an imagined alien
  • FundamentalsMaster mesh smoothing, the heart of every 3D artist's toolset
  • 3ds MaxCreate amazing, detailed environments with Seth Thompson

On test this issue:

  • Terragen 3
  • ChronoSculpt
  • Marvelous Designer 3

