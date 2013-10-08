Reboot your robot design with the new 3D World

3D World issue 175 is on sale now! Featuring robot design tips from pros at ILM and FZD School of Design, plus David Jiménez shares his techniques in an exclusive tutorial to model his latest character, 'Crazy'.
Also in 175, Pixar explains why cloud rendering is changing the industry and we reveal the 20 essential resources for Maya, including a free video tutorial from Digital-Tutors. All this and the best new CG art, projects and tutorials to keep your finger on the pulse of industry.
Features this issue include:
- Learn to design and build better robots
- How cloud rendering is changing the industry
- The 20 essential Maya resources
Training this issue includes:
- ZBrush trainingLearn to model anatomy, even on an imagined alien
- FundamentalsMaster mesh smoothing, the heart of every 3D artist's toolset
- 3ds MaxCreate amazing, detailed environments with Seth Thompson
On test this issue:
- Terragen 3
- ChronoSculpt
- Marvelous Designer 3
3D World 175 is on sale now in these editions:
- Printed magazine via My Favourite Magazines and good newsagents (on sale in 4-6 weeks' time outside the UK)
- Newsstand for iOS edition via the 3D World Magazine app
- Google Play edition
- Kindle Fire HD edition via the Amazon Appstore app
- Zinio edition