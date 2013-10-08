Reboot your robot design with the new 3D World

3D World issue 175 is on sale now! Featuring robot design tips from pros at ILM and FZD School of Design, plus David Jiménez shares his techniques in an exclusive tutorial to model his latest character, 'Crazy'.

Also in 175, Pixar explains why cloud rendering is changing the industry and we reveal the 20 essential resources for Maya, including a free video tutorial from Digital-Tutors. All this and the best new CG art, projects and tutorials to keep your finger on the pulse of industry.

Features this issue include:

Learn to design and build better robots

How cloud rendering is changing the industry

The 20 essential Maya resources

Training this issue includes:

ZBrush training Learn to model anatomy, even on an imagined alien

ZBrush training Learn to model anatomy, even on an imagined alien

Fundamentals Master mesh smoothing, the heart of every 3D artist's toolset

On test this issue:

Terragen 3

ChronoSculpt

Marvelous Designer 3

3D World 175 is on sale now in these editions: